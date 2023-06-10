Left Menu

Man kills lover, hides body in tank at home in UP

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 10-06-2023 00:22 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 00:22 IST
A man allegedly killed his lover and hid her body in a tank at his under-construction house here, police said on Friday.

The body of Raj Kesar (35) was recovered on Friday from the house of the accused, Arvind, in Mahewa locality under the Yamunapar Karchhana police station area here, they said.

Arvind killed Kesar about a fortnight ago and hid her body in a tank at his house, Station House Officer (SHO) Vishwajeet Singh said.

On May 30, Kesar's family reported her missing. Based on the call details of her phone, Arvind was taken into custody and interrogated. The body was recovered at his instance, the SHO said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

