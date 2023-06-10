Dhami meets NDRF's first climbing expedition team on its return after scaling Bhagirathi-2 peak

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday welcomed NDRF's first climbing expedition team after its return from the Bhagirathi-2 peak in Uttarkashi district.

The expedition (SAAHAS) concluded formally with the chief minister receiving the flag from the mountaineering team at his camp office here.

He congratulated the NDRF personnel for successfully completing the difficult expedition.

By conducting such campaigns, it becomes easier to face the challenges in hilly terrain, he said.

He also praised the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for doing commendable work whenever there is a natural calamity in the state.

Bhagirathi-2 was successfully climbed by the expedition team on May 30, 2023, NDRF Director General Atul Karwal said.

The team comprised 38 mountaineers under the leadership of NDRF DIG Gambhir Singh Chauhan.

