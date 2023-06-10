Left Menu

Dhami meets NDRF's first climbing expedition team on its return after scaling Bhagirathi-2 peak

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 10-06-2023 18:18 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 18:14 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday welcomed NDRF's first climbing expedition team after its return from the Bhagirathi-2 peak in Uttarkashi district.

The expedition (SAAHAS) concluded formally with the chief minister receiving the flag from the mountaineering team at his camp office here.

He congratulated the NDRF personnel for successfully completing the difficult expedition.

By conducting such campaigns, it becomes easier to face the challenges in hilly terrain, he said.

He also praised the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for doing commendable work whenever there is a natural calamity in the state.

Bhagirathi-2 was successfully climbed by the expedition team on May 30, 2023, NDRF Director General Atul Karwal said.

The team comprised 38 mountaineers under the leadership of NDRF DIG Gambhir Singh Chauhan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

