Woman murdered, dismembered: BJP leader Wagh meets DCP, says probe in right direction

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-06-2023 18:56 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 18:56 IST
Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party women's wing chief Chitra Wagh met police officials in Mira-Bhayander region and sought a thorough probe into the killing and dismemberment of a woman in a residential complex in the district, the gory details of which have made national headlines.

The police on June 7 recovered the chopped body parts of 32-year-old Saraswati Vaidya from the seventh floor flat of Akashdeep building in Mira Road (East), where she resided with her 'live-in' partner and accused Manoj Sane (56). It is suspected she was murdered on June 4 after which Sane allegedly stuffed her body parts in buckets, boiled and roasted some of the flesh and also fed it to dogs to dispose of evidence of the crime.

Wagh met Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayant Bajbale and said the probe into the gruesome incident was proceeding in the right direction.

Sane, who worked at a ration shop, has claimed Vaidya committed suicide by drinking poison and he only tried to dispose of her body by chopping it up so that he is not implicated for her death. Meanwhile, police said the accused got the chain of the tree cutter, used to dismember the deceased's body, repaired from a nearby shop three days prior to the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

