Muslim Rashtriya Manch resolves in favour of 'one country one law'

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-linked Muslim Rashtriya Manch has resolved in favour of "one country, one law" at a session being held in Bhopal, a release said on Sunday.

The Manch has also appealed to Muslims to participate in programmes on World Yoga Day stating that Yoga is the ancient cultural identity of India and it's the ''pride'' of the country.

The Manch believes that there is no country in the entire world which is not governed by one law. So, we have to set an example by upholding the idea of ''one nation, one law'' by celebrating our diversity, a release quoted MRM national media incharge Shahid Sayeed as saying on the third day of the four-day 'abhyas varg' or brainstorming session.

He said after a discussion among intellectuals, the Manch has clearly stated in the resolution (passed in the 'abhyas varg') that one country, one law will protect, respect and accept all. Those who have any doubts about this should not be worried.

Giving examples of the US, Canada, the UK, Germany and Muslim countries, the intellectuals were asked if they have seen different laws in these countries, he said.

They said even Muslims in those countries do not have any objection (to one law). Muslims follow the law of the land in those countries.

''Then why is it only in India that Muslims have doubts or suspicion about it (on law)? In fact, the so-called secular parties in India have kept Muslims in fear for centuries,'' Sayeed stated.

During this session, a discussion was also held on topics including interfaith harmony and 'Indian Muslims in the national perspective', he said.

Manch's national convenor Shahid Akhtar said the people who are deceiving Indian Muslims should understand that they were Hindustanis and would continue to remain so.

Muslims should participate in programmes on World Yoga Day, which is also celebrated in other countries, the release said. ''It (Yoga) is the ancient cultural identity of India and the whole world is understanding its importance today. It is a matter of pride for our country,'' it said, adding that Yoga has become a part of science and it is not merely an exercise.

