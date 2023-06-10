Left Menu

MP: Two indulge in sexual acts with goat; one arrested

PTI | Sehore | Updated: 10-06-2023 21:43 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 21:43 IST
MP: Two indulge in sexual acts with goat; one arrested
  • Country:
  • India

One person was arrested and a search was on for another for allegedly indulging in sexual acts with a goat in Sehore in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Neelkanth village under Bherunda police station on Friday evening, he said.

Nasrullaganj police station in charge Akash Amalkar said, following a complaint, the two men were booked under relevant provisions of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

''The complainant said he was grazing goats when he found one of the animals missing. He heard the bleating of a goat nearby and saw the accused indulging in unnatural acts with it,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
3
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India
4
Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023