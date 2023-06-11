Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Fire at HDFC bank branch in Durg; none hurt

A fire broke out at a branch of a private sector bank in Durg district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday morning and no casualties were reported in the incident, police said.The blaze erupted at the HDFC Banks branch in Patan block around 9 am, an official said.

PTI | Durg | Updated: 11-06-2023 14:06 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 13:59 IST
Chhattisgarh: Fire at HDFC bank branch in Durg; none hurt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a branch of a private sector bank in Durg district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday morning and no casualties were reported in the incident, police said.

The blaze erupted at the HDFC Bank's branch in Patan block around 9 am, an official said. Two vehicles of the fire brigade were pressed into service to bring the blaze under control, he said.

Furniture, electronic equipment, and documents in the premises were destroyed in the blaze, Patan police station in-charge Rajkumar Lahre said. Cash lockers inside the bank and the ATM outside the premises were not damaged, he said. While the exact cause for the fire is yet to be determined, it is suspected that a short circuit may have led to the blaze, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
3
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
4
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023