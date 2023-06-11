Mumbai: Toddler kidnapped by uncle rescued from West Bengal

A three-year-old boy from south Mumbai who was allegedly kidnapped by his uncle was rescued by the police in West Bengal, an official said. The Mumbai police on Saturday rescued the toddler from Chhota Kulberia in West Bengal, almost a week after he was abducted, the official from JJ police station said.

The child's mother had approached the police on June 4 alleging that his uncle had taken him away without their permission and a case of kidnapping was lodged, he said.

During the probe, the police traced the toddler to Chhota Kulberia and a team reached there to rescue him, the official said.

Following a search, the boy's uncle was later apprehended from Bada Kulberia locality, he said.

The accused has been arrested under section 363 (kidnapping) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the official said, adding that the boy was handed over to his family members.

