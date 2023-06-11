Kremlin: there is no foundation for dialogue with Ukraine

The Kremlin said there was no foundation for any possible dialogue with Ukraine but also that there were no preconditions for potential talks.

'There is practically no precondition for an agreement at the moment. Moreover, there is no foundation, even flimsy, for any kind of dialogue', Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Rossiya state television.

