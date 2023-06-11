Left Menu

Man shoots dead wife, her two brothers in Hisar

All three died on the spot, the SP said. Police have found some bullet shells at the spot.Punia said a forensic team is collecting evidence from the spot and Rakesh wll be nabbed soon.

PTI | Hisar | Updated: 11-06-2023 15:48 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 15:47 IST
Man shoots dead wife, her two brothers in Hisar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly shot dead his wife and her two brothers in the Krishna Nagar area here on Sunday, police said.

According to the police, the victims were identified as Suman and her two brothers, Manjeet Singh and Mukesh Kumar, who had come from nearby Dhanana village to intervene in a fight between the couple.

Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia said Rakesh had been having fights with his wife Suman for the past some days over some issue and on Sunday she called her two brothers to the house.

Rakesh allegedly shot them with a licensed revolver during an argument and fled the scene. All three died on the spot, the SP said. Police have found some bullet shells at the spot.

Punia said a forensic team is collecting evidence from the spot and Rakesh wll be nabbed soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
3
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
4
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023