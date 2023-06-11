Man shoots dead wife, her two brothers in Hisar
A man allegedly shot dead his wife and her two brothers in the Krishna Nagar area here on Sunday, police said.
According to the police, the victims were identified as Suman and her two brothers, Manjeet Singh and Mukesh Kumar, who had come from nearby Dhanana village to intervene in a fight between the couple.
Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia said Rakesh had been having fights with his wife Suman for the past some days over some issue and on Sunday she called her two brothers to the house.
Rakesh allegedly shot them with a licensed revolver during an argument and fled the scene. All three died on the spot, the SP said. Police have found some bullet shells at the spot.
Punia said a forensic team is collecting evidence from the spot and Rakesh wll be nabbed soon.
