Russian defence ministry says Ukrainian Su-25 fighter jet shot down in Kherson region

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-06-2023 17:47 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 17:44 IST
Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday that Russian forces had shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 fighter jet in Kherson region, where the breach of the Kakhovka dam on Tuesday led to major flooding.

Russian forces have also repelled three attacks of Ukrainian forces in Zaporizhzhia region, the ministry said.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify the reports.

