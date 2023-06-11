Left Menu

Man held for pushing minor girl to death from abandoned building in Navi Mumbai

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-06-2023 18:14 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 18:05 IST
Man held for pushing minor girl to death from abandoned building in Navi Mumbai
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly pushing a minor girl to death from a abandoned high-rise building in Navi Mumbai, police said.

The NRI police have arrested the accused under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code for the incident that took place on June 8, an official said. The accused had allegedly taken the 16-year-old victim to the eighth floor of an unfinished and abandoned building in Belapur, he said.

A quarrel took place between the duo, following which he pushed her to death, the official said.

The police had earlier registered an accidental death report and detained two of her male friends, after initial probe indicated that the girl had accidentally fallen off while enjoying a liquor party with her friends, he said.

However, a case was registered after the victim's mother lodged a complaint, and the accused was arrested, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
3
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
4
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023