Himachal govt approves plan to set up 2 robotic cath labs at medical college in Kangra

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said the state government has given an approval to set up two robotic cath labs at a medical college in Kangra district. This marks the first step towards advancing healthcare in the state by introducing robotic surgery, he said.

The state government has asked the administration of Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College Kangra's Tanda area to submit a comprehensive proposal in this regard, a statement issued here on Sunday said. Sukhu said the state government is committed to developing an efficient healthcare system in Himachal and efforts are afoot to start robotic surgery facilities in Indira Gandhi Medical College Shimla and super-speciality Hospital Chamiana.

The Himachal government has received the detailed project reports from these institutions, which are currently being examined by the experts, he said, adding that Rs 30 crore has been allocated in principle for this purpose and the state government will further provide adequate funds for the same.

Sukhu said robotic cath labs have the potential to revolutionise the way certain medical procedures are conducted. Robotics technology can offer increased accuracy, improved visualisation and greater control during interventions. These advantages may lead to improved outcomes, reduced complications and shorter recovery times, he added.

A cath lab is a specialised medical facility that utilises imaging technology to perform minimally invasive procedures, primarily in the field of cardiology. By incorporating robotic technology into the cath lab, precision and efficiency during these procedures can be significantly enhanced.

To improve the healthcare facilities in the state, the government plans to invest in advanced medical technology. This initiative would serve two purposes -- to make the latest advancements in government health institutions accessible and to support the government's objective of promoting health tourism, the statement added.

