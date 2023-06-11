Rajasthan man kills wife with axe, later jumps in pond with son

A man jumped into a pond along with his son allegedly after killing his wife with an axe in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said.

Rajpal (38), a resident of Rabudi village, killed his wife Lata (33) with an axe in the field on Saturday night, Hamirwas SHO Radheshyam said.

The man, a truck driver by profession, later jumped into a pond near the house along with his five-year-old son Mohit, he said.

After hearing the screams of the boy, their relatives rescued them from the pond, the SHO said, adding that Rajpal is being interrogated.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was mentally ill and he was also taking medicines for the same.

The body was handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem on Sunday, he said. A case has been registered against the accused under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder of a child) of the Indian Penal Code, the SHO said.

