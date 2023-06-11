Narco-terrorism cases: Four detained, over Rs 13 lakh seized in J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday detained four people and recovered more than Rs 13 lakh from their possession in Poonch district in connection with narco-terrorism cases, officials said.

The recovery was made at Allhapeer and Bagyaldara villages during a joint search operation by the police, army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as part of the ongoing investigation into two separate cases related to narco-terrorism, they said.

They said Rs 7 lakh was seized from one suspect from Allhapeer village and more than Rs 6 lakh from three other suspects from Bagyaldara near the border.

Further investigation was underway, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)