Narco-terrorism cases: Four detained, over Rs 13 lakh seized in J-K
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday detained four people and recovered more than Rs 13 lakh from their possession in Poonch district in connection with narco-terrorism cases, officials said.
The recovery was made at Allhapeer and Bagyaldara villages during a joint search operation by the police, army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as part of the ongoing investigation into two separate cases related to narco-terrorism, they said.
They said Rs 7 lakh was seized from one suspect from Allhapeer village and more than Rs 6 lakh from three other suspects from Bagyaldara near the border.
Further investigation was underway, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- Jammu
- Rs 13
- Allhapeer
- Bagyaldara
ALSO READ
Tourists from across India head to Kashmir to beat the heat
Kashmiri-produced Bollywood film 'Welcome to Kashmir' receives rousing response in Srinagar
Drive underway to rescue children in street situation in Jammu
Kashmiri Pandits celebrate Jyeshtha Ashtami festival in Texas
J-K: Kashmiri Pandits celebrate annual "Kheer Bhawani Mela" in Ganderbal