Maha: Builder ends life by jumping from eighth floor of building

A 44-year-old builder allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the eighth floor of a building in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in Jaitala area in the afternoon, they said.

''The deceased, identified as Abhijeet Bapurao Dudhane, went to the eighth floor of the building, where construction work is still on. Around 12.30 pm, a woman residing on the fourth floor of the building heard a loud thud and to her horror, she found the victim lying in a pool of blood,'' a police official said. The woman immediately informed the MIDC police, who rushed to the scene.

Dudhane was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The police have launched an investigation and registered a case of accidental death, he said. According to police, the friends and acquaintances of the deceased revealed that he had been battling a pancreatic disease for the past three years.

