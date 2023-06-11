Left Menu

Jawan pleads with TN police for action against wife's attackers; video goes viral

A video released by an army jawan deputed in Kashmir and pleading for police action against alleged attackers of his wife has gone viral with the Indian Army and the BJP taking up the matter.One person has been arrested in connection with the incident, the Army said on Sunday.Havildar Prabakaran had released the video urging the Tamil Nadu police chief for action against the persons who attacked his wife.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-06-2023 23:12 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 23:12 IST
A video released by an army jawan deputed in Kashmir and pleading for police action against alleged attackers of his wife has gone viral with the Indian Army and the BJP taking up the matter.

One person has been arrested in connection with the incident, the Army said on Sunday.

Havildar Prabakaran had released the video urging the Tamil Nadu police chief for action against the persons who attacked his wife. He also accused them of stripping her ''half-naked'' and assaulting her in what is a fallout of a local dispute.

''An Indian Army soldier in uniform gave a statement fearing for the safety of his family. Army has already contacted the #Police authorities who have assured all help post investigation,'' the Indian Army's Northern Command said on its official Twitter handle.

''One of the accused has already been arrested. Action is at hand to arrest others. The #IndianArmy accords high priority to well being of families who stay away from the soldiers deployed in field areas. In the instant case, local military authorities have reached out to the families and are also in constant touch with the civil #administration including civil police to ensure safety of the soldier's family. Police have assured safety of the family,'' it said.

Police, citing initial investigation, denied the woman was attacked. She has since been hospitalised.

TN BJP president Annamalai said he has spoken to Prabakaran.

''Had a telephonic conversation with the Havildar, who is bravely serving our country in Kashmir and his wife, based out of Tiruvannamalai. Truly gutted to hear her story & I felt ashamed that this had happened to her on our Tamil soil! Our party people are rushing to attend to her now, who is admitted in a hospital in Vellore. TN BJP will stand with her & our Havildar's family in getting justice for her,'' he added.

