US House Speaker McCarthy hopes to 'get back on right track' after Conservative revolt
Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2023 06:48 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 06:48 IST
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Sunday he hoped to get back on the right track after a conservative revolt paralyzed the Republican Party's efforts to advance its agenda in Washington.
The standoff between McCarthy and a hardline faction of his own Republican majority has forced the chamber into a holding pattern.
"Hopefully this week we get back on the right track," he told Fox News.
