Man posing as police constable held in Greater Noida on extortion charge

PTI | Noida | Updated: 12-06-2023 18:17 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 17:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 38-year-old man has been arrested in Greater Noida for alleged extortion after he was held illegally wearing the uniform for constables in the Uttar Pradesh Police, officials said on Monday.

Sukhwant Singh Dalal, a native of Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh, was held by officials of the Beta 2 police station on Sunday, a police spokesperson said.

''The alleged conman roaming around in the Alpha 1 commercial area was extorting money from locals, drivers of parked vehicles and vendors, threatening them with misusing his powers and sending them to jail over non-payment,'' the official said.

''When the local police were tipped off about him, the accused, who was in a police uniform, told the police that he was attached to the Ghaziabad police in its police lines and was previously posted in Hardoi district. When further asked about his PNO (a nine-digit personal number issued by the state police), the person was dumbfounded and he admitted to the con,'' the spokesperson said.

Dalal was arrested and an FIR lodged against him at the Beta 2 police station under Indian Penal Code sections 384 (extortion) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) among other sections, the official said.

Police said an amount of Rs 1,200 in cash, which was extorted by the accused, and three mobile phones were seized from his possession, adding that Dalal has been sent to jail by a local court.

