2 injured as ex-serviceman opens fire over land dispute in J&K's Kathua: Police
PTI | Kathua/Jammu | Updated: 12-06-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 22:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Two people were injured when an ex-serviceman allegedly opened fire from his licensed 12-bore gun during a land dispute in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Monday, police said.
The accused, Ranjit Singh, fled the scene after the incident reported from Pattan Barrian village and efforts are on to nab him, they added.
Police said Rishi Sharma and Sumit Sharma, both residents of Patel Nagar in Kathua, were injured in the firing and hospitalised.
A case under the relevant sections of law was registered against the accused, police said.
