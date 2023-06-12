Left Menu

Cash management firm employee robbed of Rs 10 lakh in Amritsar

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 12-06-2023 22:21 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 22:21 IST
Cash management firm employee robbed of Rs 10 lakh in Amritsar
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified man Monday robbed Rs 10 lakh cash from an employee of a cash management service company here, police said.

The incident took place when Sharanjeet Singh was heading towards his office after collecting cash from different locations, they added.

The accused intercepted Singh near the Guru Nanak Dev University and threw chilli powder at his eyes. He then attacked him with a sharp weapon and snatched the bag containing cash, the police said.

The CCTV cameras of the nearby areas are being scanned to trace the robber, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
2
Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

 India
3
Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

 India
4
Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023