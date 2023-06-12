Cash management firm employee robbed of Rs 10 lakh in Amritsar

An unidentified man Monday robbed Rs 10 lakh cash from an employee of a cash management service company here, police said.

The incident took place when Sharanjeet Singh was heading towards his office after collecting cash from different locations, they added.

The accused intercepted Singh near the Guru Nanak Dev University and threw chilli powder at his eyes. He then attacked him with a sharp weapon and snatched the bag containing cash, the police said.

The CCTV cameras of the nearby areas are being scanned to trace the robber, they added.

