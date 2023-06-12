Left Menu

2008 Malegaon blast: Accused seeks action against ex-ATS officer for falsely implicating co-accused

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-06-2023 23:12 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 23:12 IST
An accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast on Monday moved a plea before a special court here, seeking action against a former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officer for allegedly falsely implicating a co-accused in the nearly 14-year-old case.

The court asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file its response to the plea.

In his plea moved before special judge A K Lahoti, accused Sameer Kulkarni claimed that the deposition of two witnesses, who have said they spotted the officer at the home of co-accused Sudhakar Chaturvedi on November 3, 2008 -- more than a month after the blast-- shows the former ATS officer misused his official position and committed a serious offence.

The plea seeks legal action as per provisions of law against the officer.

The Maharashtra ATS, which had probed the case initially, alleged the bomb was assembled at Chaturvedi's residence, where it had found traces of RDX.

Later, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case and filed a supplementary chargesheet, saying a former ATS officer had planted evidence in the home of an accused.

However, the officer concerned, during his deposition before the court last week, denied allegations that he had planted RDX (explosives) at Chaturvedi's house.

The trial in the case began in 2018 after the special NIA court framed charges against Lt Col Prasad Purohit, BJP MP Pragya Thakur and five other accused for terror activities, criminal conspiracy and murder, among others.

Six people were killed and more than 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon town in north Maharashtra, some 200 km from Mumbai, on September 29, 2008.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

Why are Singapore manufacturers moving to India?

FOREX-Dollar edges lower as Fed pause eyed in busy c.bank week

