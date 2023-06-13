Left Menu

Tehsil official among 4 held for taking Rs 5 lakh bribe in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-06-2023 00:29 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 00:29 IST
Tehsil official among 4 held for taking Rs 5 lakh bribe in Jaipur
The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday arrested a village-level officer of Aandhi tehsil here and three ''brokers'' for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs five lakh, officials said.

Bureau's Additional Director General Hemant Priyadarshi, in a statement, said Girdawar Ramkishan Meena of Aandhi Tehsil of Jaipur district and three brokers Girraj Prasad Meena, Kedar Prasad Darji, Mahesh Kumar Sharma were arrested for demanding bribe for demarcation of agricultural land.

The complainant had alleged that he was being harassed by the accused and another broker by demanding a bribe amount of Rs 15 lakh, he said.

After verification of the complaint, the ACB team on Monday arrested the accused red-handed while accepting an alleged bribe of Rs five lakh from the complainant.

Priyadarshi said that the accused had collected Rs 3.50 lakh as a bribe from the complainant even before making the complaint. A detailed investigation is being done into the involvement of the Tehsildar of Aandhi in the case, he said.

The accused are being interrogated and further investigation will be done by registering a case against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Priyadarshi said.

The search is on at the residence and other places of the accused people, he said.

