Russia strikes civilian buildings in Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine -mayor
Russian air strikes overnight hit several civilian buildings in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, including a five-storey building, the mayor of the city said early on Tuesday. "There are people wounded in extremely serious condition," Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul, said on the Telegram messaging app. "Likely, there are people under the rubble." Reuters could not independently verify the report.
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 13-06-2023 07:56 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 07:56 IST
Ukraine
