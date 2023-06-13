Left Menu

Russia strikes civilian buildings in Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine -mayor

Russian air strikes overnight hit several civilian buildings in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, including a five-storey building, the mayor of the city said early on Tuesday. "There are people wounded in extremely serious condition," Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul, said on the Telegram messaging app. "Likely, there are people under the rubble." Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 13-06-2023 07:56 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 07:56 IST
Russia strikes civilian buildings in Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine -mayor
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russian air strikes overnight hit several civilian buildings in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, including a five-storey building, the mayor of the city said early on Tuesday. "There are people wounded in extremely serious condition," Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul, said on the Telegram messaging app.

"Likely, there are people under the rubble." Reuters could not independently verify the report. Vilkul did not provide any further detail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

 Global
2
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
3
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
4
BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023