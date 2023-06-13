Maha: ACB traps head constable while accepting bribe

A head constable from the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Nagpur was apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for accepting a bribe of Rs 2,500 from an accused in a liquor smuggling case, an official said.

The 20-year-old complainant told the ACB that the constable initially demanded Rs 3,000 to help him in a case linked with the illegal transportation of liquor. The cop allegedly brought it down to Rs 2,500 after negotiation. The ACB laid a trap and caught the constable accepting the bribe amount on Monday, said an official of the anti-graft agency.

A case has been registered against the constable under the Prevention of Corruption Act at Sitabuldi police station, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)