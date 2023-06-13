Left Menu

Maha: ACB traps head constable while accepting bribe

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-06-2023 11:25 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 10:43 IST
A head constable from the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Nagpur was apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for accepting a bribe of Rs 2,500 from an accused in a liquor smuggling case, an official said.

The 20-year-old complainant told the ACB that the constable initially demanded Rs 3,000 to help him in a case linked with the illegal transportation of liquor. The cop allegedly brought it down to Rs 2,500 after negotiation. The ACB laid a trap and caught the constable accepting the bribe amount on Monday, said an official of the anti-graft agency.

A case has been registered against the constable under the Prevention of Corruption Act at Sitabuldi police station, he said.

