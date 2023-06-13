Left Menu

South Korea's Yoon questions whether China envoy showed mutual respect -Yonhap

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2023 11:46 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 11:03 IST
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Tuesday he was doubtful whether China's ambassador had an attitude of mutual respect after the envoy warned Seoul against making "wrong bets" in the Sino-U.S. rivalry, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Yoon made the comment during a Cabinet meeting, Yonhap reported, citing multiple people who attended the session.

