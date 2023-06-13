NATO to set up liaison office in Tokyo, strengthen links in region - Nikkei
NATO will set up a liaison office in Tokyo in 2024 and use it as a hub for cooperation with South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan, the Nikkei reported on Tuesday. The report added that the military alliance will deepen collaboration with its four major partners in the Pacific.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said last month his nation has no plans to join NATO as a member or semi-member state.
