Russia releases video of captured German tanks, U.S. fighting vehicles in Ukraine
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-06-2023 14:19 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 13:53 IST
Russia's Defence Ministry on Tuesday released video footage of what it said were German-made Leopard tanks and U.S.-made Bradley Fighting Vehicles captured by Russian forces in a battle with Ukrainian forces.
Reuters could not immediately verify the location and timing of the footage.
