Attack on Pakistani military installations “pre-planned” to launch operation against his party, says Imran Khan

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that the attack on military installations in the country last month following his arrest was all ''pre-planned” to launch a crackdown against his party with ''mind-boggling precision''.

Khan, 70, in a series of tweets on Tuesday, lambasted the ruling alliance, a day after the National Assembly adopted a resolution demanding speedy action against a political party involved in the May 9 violence, without naming his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. Khan, also the chief of PTI said, “The simplest way to find out who was responsible for the arson on the 9th of May, is to ask ourselves the billion-rupee question that who gained and benefited the most from the violence. Clearly, it wasn’t PTI.” The former premier also asked, “How come within 48 hours (after the attack on military installations) there was the most well-planned operation conducted with mind-boggling precision -- 10,000 PTI workers, supporters, and pro-media persons were either jailed or incapacitated. Very clearly this was all preplanned.” Khan has virtually been under house arrest at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore as the Punjab police have taken over its control, and no PTI worker is allowed to stay there. Slamming the country's law enforcement agencies, the former cricketer-turned-politician said, “...our own security forces are raiding our houses in the middle of the night, breaking doors, vandalizing the house and robbing it.'' He further claimed, ''Women are abused, harassed and threatened, and if the person is not there, then their boys, fathers and even servants are picked up and jailed.'' Alleging that his sisters’ driver and cook were picked up when the police couldn’t find her son, Khan said, ''My sisters’ driver and cook Rahim were picked up when the police couldn’t find her so.'' Adding that both were jailed packed like sardines, the PTI chief said, ''Rahim suffered breathing problems, and since his release, he has been on the ventilator fighting for his life.'' ''Clearly, those who are responsible for this reign of terror feel they are above (the) law,'' Khan said.

He said this policy might have temporarily spread fear amongst the people, but it’s only a matter of time before this ''seething hatred comes out in the open.'' Pakistan's National Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution demanding speedy action against a political party involved in the May 9 violence. It did not name Khan's PTI party. On May 9, violent protests erupted after the arrest of Khan by paramilitary Rangers in Islamabad in a corruption case. His party workers vandalized over 20 military installations and government buildings, including the Lahore Corps Commander House, Mianwali airbase, and the ISI building in Faisalabad. The Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by the mob for the first time. Khan was later released on bail.

Law enforcement agencies have since arrested over 10,000 workers of the PTI across Pakistan, most of them from Punjab.

The violence elicited a strong reaction from the government and military with vows of taking action against the culprits, leading to an ongoing crackdown against those involved.

In the military-backed crackdown on the PTI, over 100 main party leaders and former lawmakers have so far defected and joined the 'king's party' Istekham Pakistan Party (IPP), led by another PTI deserter, Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Khan has declared that he would continue fighting for his cause even if all leaders of his party quit.

