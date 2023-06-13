Left Menu

Putin estimates Ukraine has lost 25-30% of foreign-supplied military vehicles in counteroffensive

Putin made the comments during a televised meeting with military bloggers. He said Russia had lost 50 of its tanks in the fighting, some of which could be repaired, and that Ukraine had lost over 160.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2023 19:40 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 19:40 IST
Putin estimates Ukraine has lost 25-30% of foreign-supplied military vehicles in counteroffensive

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he believed Ukraine had lost 25 to 30% of military vehicles supplied to Kyiv by western countries since the start of its counteroffensive and that Ukraine's human losses were 10 times higher than Russia's. Putin made the comments during a televised meeting with military bloggers.

He said Russia had lost 50 of its tanks in the fighting, some of which could be repaired, and that Ukraine had lost over 160. He also said that Ukraine was responsible for the breach last week of the Kakhovka dam, which he said had been caused by Kyiv shelling the structure with U.S.-made HIMARS missile systems.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify his assertions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

 Global
2
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
3
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
4
BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023