China attaches great importance to Palestinian issue, supports peace talks - Foreign Minister

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2023 20:12 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 20:12 IST
China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang told his Palestinian counterpart that China attaches great importance to the Palestinian issue and will continue to support peace talks during a meeting in Beijing on Tuesday, according to a statement from his ministry.

China has always firmly supported the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate rights and can contribute "Chinese wisdom," Qin is reported as having said.

