Three dead, four seriously injured in mudslide in Gurugram

Three female labourers were killed while four others were critically injured after being trapped in a mudslide at the site where they were digging a pond in Pataudi area here on Tuesday. Police said that an FIR has been registered against the village sarpanch and block secretary for alleged negligence at Pataudi Police Station.

According to police, the incident took place around 10:30 am when a mound of mud, around six feet high, fell on eight labourers digging a pond at Darapur village here. The digging activity was being carried out under the MGNREGA, the rural employment scheme.

While seven of them were trapped inside the mound, one Kiran Devi managed to free herself, police said. Kiran Devi then raised an alarm and villagers reached the spot, they said.

A rescue operation pulled all the women out, who were then rushed to a government hospital. Three women were declared brought dead, three seriously injured women were referred to civil hospital in Gurugram and one worker is receiving treatment in Pataudi, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Priyanka (29), Kamla alias Kola (35) and Billo (42) while the injured are identified as Beera (45), Bimla (30), Priyanka (30) and Anguri Devi (43), all residents of Darapur village.

A team of civil defence volunteers, SDM Sandeep Agarwal, ACP Harinder Singh reached the spot to investigate. Some villagers were also interrogated by the officers. Deputy Commissioner (DC), Gurugram Nishant Kumar Yadav said an inquiry into the matter is underway.

Relatives of the victims accused the village sarpanch and the block secretary of negligence saying that the digging activity was being carried out under the supervision of the village sarpanch. They said no one was present on the spot and there were no security arrangements. If there were officers and security arrangements on the spot, the accident would not have happened, thy added.

An FIR was registered against the sarpanch and block secretary on the basis of a complaint of Abhimanyu, husband of a victim. Sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC was slapped against them, police said.

''A case has been registered and bodies have been handed over to their relatives after post-mortem. Investigation has been started and action would be taken as per the law,'' said Harinder Singh, ACP, Pataudi.

