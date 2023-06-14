US OKs potential sale of military aircraft support services to France -Pentagon
Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2023 01:11 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 01:11 IST
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of E-2C Hawkeye aircraft sustainment items and services to France in a deal valued at up to $160 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
The principal contractor will be Northrop Grumman, the Pentagon said.
