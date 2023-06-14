Left Menu

NZ and Fiji sign agreement to further strengthen defence relationship

Defence Minister Andrew Little and his Fiji counterpart, Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration Pio Tikoduadua, signed the agreement in Suva today and discussed a range of issues facing the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 14-06-2023 10:31 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 10:31 IST
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand and the Republic of Fiji have signed a Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) to further strengthen the defence relationship between both Pacific partners.

“The SOFA is a legal framework for the New Zealand Defence Force and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces for closer cooperation within each other’s territories,” Andrew Little said.

“As nations of the Pacific, we face a number of significant security challenges. We know climate change will be one of the most significant challenges of our lifetime, and the need to work together to mitigate its effects, will only increase in the coming years.

“This agreement reflects the value New Zealand places on our relationship with Fiji and is important for our militaries to work together more effectively, including during our frequent exercises, and humanitarian assistance and disaster response cooperation,” Andrew Little said.

“New Zealand provided assistance to Fiji when Cyclone Winston, one of the most powerful cyclones in the Southern Hemisphere, left a trail of destruction, and Fiji provided vital support to New Zealand in response to Cyclone Gabrielle, one of the most extreme weather events in living memory.

“Today marks another milestone in our defence relationship, and I look forward to seeing our connections deepen, as we continue to work in partnership in our region, stronger together,” Andrew Little said.

A Statement of Intent was also signed outlining the priorities for defence cooperation between the two nations. The agreed priorities include training, maritime security and disaster and humanitarian response co-ordination.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

