Ukraine forces shell Nova Kakhovka -Russia-installed officials

Ukraine forces shelled a residential area in the city of Nova Kakhovka, injuring one person, the city's Russia-installed administration said on Wednesday. Last week the Kakhovka dam in the city was destroyed, flooding swaths of land and forcing thousands to flee in what was one of the biggest industrial disasters in Europe for decades.

The administration also said that shelling of the nearby village of Plodovoye disrupted power supply there. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Ukraine and Russia deny targeting civilians in their military operations. Both sides have also accused each other of shelling the flooded areas in the aftermath of the dam blast. Separately, the administration said some 7,200 people have been evacuated from the flooded areas in the past week, including 421 children.

