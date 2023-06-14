Left Menu

Bodies of 3 people fished out of Ganga in Prayagraj, one missing

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 14-06-2023 11:52 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 11:48 IST
Bodies of 3 people fished out of Ganga in Prayagraj, one missing
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bodies of three out of four people who drowned in the Ganga while taking a bath at the Phaphamau ghat here have been recovered, police said on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Shivkuti) Rajesh Kumar Yadav said Umesh Kumar Yadav (40), a jawan in the Rapid Action Force, his son Vivek Raj (11), daughter Deepshika (7) and neighbour Abhinav (9) had gone to the ghat on Tuesday.

They drowned after venturing into deeper water, the official said, adding bodies of Umesh Kumar Yadav, Vivek Raj and Abhinav have been recovered.

Deepshikha is still missing and efforts are on to trace her, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India
4
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023