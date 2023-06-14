Left Menu

50-year-old farmer murdered in Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 14-06-2023 12:25 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 12:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old farmer was murdered in his sleep in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Satyanarayan Prajapat said Sandeep Tyagi was sleeping at home in Sohjani Tagan village under the Mansoorpur police station area on Tuesday night when unknown assailants slit his throat.

The official said the body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination and efforts are underway to arrest the killer.

