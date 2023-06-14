Left Menu

Germany aims to reach 2% defence spending target from 2024 -finance min

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-06-2023 15:28 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 15:06 IST
Christian Lindner Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany aims to reach its 2% defence spending target from next year, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Wednesday.

However, that goal will only be possible next year with special funds, otherwise massive savings or tax hikes would be needed, added Lindner while presenting the national security strategy together with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and other government ministers.

He added that in the coming years, national security will be a priority in budget negotiations.

