Excavator operator dead as portion of flyover under construction collapses in Delhi
A 35-year-old man died on Wednesday when a portion of a flyover under construction near National Highway-48 in southwest Delhi collapsed and fell on an excavator, police said.Deputy Commissioner of Police southwest Manoj C said the incident took place in Smalkha, Kapeshera. The site supervisor and the site manager have been apprehended for investigation, the DCP said.
- Country:
- India
A 35-year-old man died on Wednesday when a portion of a flyover under construction near National Highway-48 in southwest Delhi collapsed and fell on an excavator, police said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said the incident took place in Smalkha, Kapeshera. The elevated portion of the Dwarka Expressway link road is under construction at the site, he said.
The DCP said victim Shakeel of Bharatpur, Rajasthan, was driving the heavy vehicle which was crushed under the debris.
A case under relevant provisions of the law is being registered. The site supervisor and the site manager have been apprehended for investigation, the DCP said. The fire department said information about the incident was received around 10 am, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ashok Gehlot lays foundation stone of reconstruction of new Rajasthan House in Delhi
Delhi: 2 arrested for robbery, shooting cash collection agent dead
II Moscow Interior and Design Week Redefines Boundaries of Interior Design Innovation, Fosters International Collaboration in the Industry
Man dies after car falls off under-construction flyover in Delhi
II Moscow Interior and Design Week Redefines Boundaries of Interior Design Innovation, Fosters International Collaboration in the Industry