Pakistani drone recovered in Punjab's Tarn Taran, third within a week

A Pakistani drone was recovered by a joint team of the BSF and the Punjab police at a village in the states Tarn Taran district on Wednesday, officials said.This is the third recovery of a Pakistani drone in less than a week. The latest recovery -- a DJI Matrice 300 RTK series drone -- was made from a field in Dall village, the officials said.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 14-06-2023 16:46 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 15:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A Pakistani drone was recovered by a joint team of the BSF and the Punjab police at a village in the state's Tarn Taran district on Wednesday, officials said.

This is the third recovery of a Pakistani drone in less than a week. The latest recovery -- a DJI Matrice 300 RTK series drone -- was made from a field in Dall village, the officials said. ''Yet another Pakistani drone was recovered by the joint efforts of BSF and Punjab police,'' said a BSF official.

Police said a case has been registered in this regard at Khalra police station. On Monday, A Pakistani drone was recovered by the Border Security Force (BSF) on the outskirts of Shaidpur Kalan village in Punjab's Amritsar district.

The day before, the BSF and the Punjab Police had recovered another Pakistani drone from a field in Tarn Taran district.

