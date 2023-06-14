Left Menu

Unions urged to inform members of EE amendments

Singh said there must be consultations between employers and trade unions to protect the interests of people with disabilities and women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 14-06-2023 17:36 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 17:36 IST
Unions urged to inform members of EE amendments
The trade union federations welcomed the launch of the Commission of Employment Equity Report, which is scheduled to take place next week. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Department of Employment and Labour has encouraged trade unions to communicate amendments concerning employment equity (EE) to workers on the ground.

The department on Tuesday hosted a workshop with trade union representatives to capacitate them on their roles and responsibilities, as members of EE consultative forums, in the implementation of EE plans in the workplace, with the aim of achieving alignment with EE amendments and sector targets.

“Workplace activism is where unions are important. They play a critical role, and the fact that we have consultative forums means that all of us have the responsibility of implementing the Employment Equity Act, and including Affirmative Action,” said the department’s Deputy Director of Employment Equity, Niresh Singh.

Singh said there must be consultations between employers and trade unions to protect the interests of people with disabilities and women.

“This is where we find a shortcoming... where unions are not involved. The law has clarified that the employer must consult with representative trade unions or if there are no trade unions, employers must consult with the employees representing the workforce (or the employees at the various occupational levels)."

Singh said unions must also include non-designated groups in the consultative forums so there can be an exchange of voices and concerns.

Every designated employer, he said, must conduct an analysis of the workforce profile to determine the degree of under-representation of the various groups in terms of race and gender, and per occupational level.

Employers were also encouraged to conduct an analysis of their employment policies, practices, procedures and the working environment to identify employment barriers.

Singh stressed that the Employment Equity Act is "not about race".

“Employment equity is also about including people with disabilities, coloured people, Indian people, white women, and so forth.”

The trade union federations welcomed the launch of the Commission of Employment Equity Report, which is scheduled to take place next week.

The newly amended EE Act, which will aid workplace transformation in South Africa, is set to come into operation on 1 September 2023.

The amended act will empower the Employment and Labour Minister to regulate sector specific EE targets and to regulate compliance criteria to issue EE compliance certificates in terms of Section 53 of the EE Act.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023