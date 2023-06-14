Russia says has enhanced its ability to track objects in space
Russia said on Wednesday it has enhanced its defence capability to track objects in space, allowing it to detect foreign spacecraft and determine their purpose much more quickly.
Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was briefed on the capabilities at a visit to a new facility in Russia's western military district, his ministry said in a statement.
