Left Menu

Haryana bandh: Khaps, farmers block Rohtak-Delhi NH in Jhajjar for 2 hours

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-06-2023 17:22 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 17:22 IST
Haryana bandh: Khaps, farmers block Rohtak-Delhi NH in Jhajjar for 2 hours
  • Country:
  • India

Khap members and farmers blocked the Rohtak-Delhi National Highway in Jhajjar district for about two hours as part of a 'Haryana Bandh' call given in support of protesting wrestlers, farmers and over other issues.

Ramesh Dalal, a senior leader of the Bhumi Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, led the protesters who squatted on NH-9 in Bahadurgarh, resulting in a pile-up of vehicles on the road.

The blockade was lifted after over two hours following assurance to the protesters that their demands will be taken up with the authorities concerned, officials said.

Some protesters also tried to squat on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway but the police dispersed them from there.

The strike call did not have any impact in other parts of Haryana and normal life remained unaffected.

Dalal told reporters at the site they have a list of 25 demands including justice for wrestlers protesting against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, loan waiver for farmers, legal guarantee to Minimum Support Price and enhanced compensation for land acquisition. He said Jhajjar's Deputy Commissioner Shakti Singh assured them the government will hold talks with them in next three days over their demands, some of which can be addressed by the Haryana government.

Resignation of Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh, who has been booked in a sexual harassment case, and handing over to the Army the construction of SYL canal are also among their demands, Dalal said.

Additional police forces were deployed in Bahadurgarh and adjoining Rohtak in view of the Bandh call.

The strike call was given in support of the demands a few days ago after a meeting was convened by some Khaps backed by farmer outfits at the Mandothi toll plaza in Jhajjar.

The Bhumi Bachao Sangharsh Samiti is an outfit fighting for the land rights of farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023