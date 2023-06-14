Left Menu

Man, 32, suffers 'heart attack' during bus journey, dies

When the bus reached Greater Noida, the passenger was found dead. Also, there were no visible injury marks on the body, the official said.The deceaseds family was informed after the episode and they have reached Greater Noida, the police said.The body has been sent for post-mortem and further legal proceedings are being carried out at the local Beta 2 police station, they added.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 14-06-2023 18:30 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 17:53 IST
Man, 32, suffers 'heart attack' during bus journey, dies
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old man has died after he allegedly suffered a heart attack while travelling in a bus in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police officials said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Maneesh, a resident of Damoh in Madhya Pradesh, the officials said.

The incident comes within a week of a 52-year-old man dying after collapsing while playing Badminton at the Noida Stadium, with the police saying he suffered a heart attack.

''The private bus had started from Delhi and was on its way to Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh. When the bus reached Greater Noida, the passenger was found dead. The bus was stopped at the Zero Point on the Yamuna Expressway and his body taken to a hospital from there in an ambulance. The doctors later confirmed his death,'' a police spokesperson said.

''Interaction with some other passengers of the bus revealed that he perhaps suffered a heart attack during the journey which led to his death on board the bus. Also, there were no visible injury marks on the body,'' the official said.

The deceased's family was informed after the episode and they have reached Greater Noida, the police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further legal proceedings are being carried out at the local Beta 2 police station, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023