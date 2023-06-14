Left Menu

Four-year-old killed in 'human sacrifice', stepmother arrested

His father Jitendra Prajapati lodged a missing complaint on Monday around 3 pm.Three hours later, a few villagers informed him that Satyendras boy was found in a drain, Elamaran added.Based on suspicion, Jitendra lodged a complaint against his wife Renu, father-in-law Mangru Prajapati, mother-in-law Prema Devi and the occultist Dayaram Yadav, the police said.During interrogation, Mangru and Prema Devi told the police that around a year-and-a-half ago, they married off their daughter Renu to Jitendrai, whose first wife had left him.

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 14-06-2023 18:02 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 18:02 IST
Four-year-old killed in 'human sacrifice', stepmother arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A four-year-old boy was allegedly killed at a village here after his stepmother was told that a child had to be sacrificed so that she could bear one of her own, police said on Wednesday.

The police arrested four persons, including the stepmother and a man described as a "tantric" (occultist), after the missing child's body was found near a pond in Rehsi village in the Jamo area here on Monday.

Amethi Superintendent of Police Elamaran G said the boy, Satyendra, went out to play on Sunday but did not return home that day. His father Jitendra Prajapati lodged a missing complaint on Monday around 3 pm.

Three hours later, a few villagers informed him that Satyendra's boy was found in a drain, Elamaran added.

Based on suspicion, Jitendra lodged a complaint against his wife Renu, father-in-law Mangru Prajapati, mother-in-law Prema Devi and the occultist Dayaram Yadav, the police said.

During interrogation, Mangru and Prema Devi told the police that around a year-and-a-half ago, they married off their daughter Renu to Jitendrai, whose first wife had left him. Satyendra is Jitendra's son from his first wife, the SP said. However, Renu remained ill most of the time after her marriage to Jitendra and also suffered from a miscarriage, he added.

To address Renu's concerns, her parents contacted occultist Dayaram Yadav, who told them that Jitendra's first child had to be sacrificed for Renu to conceive. The body was later found in a drain near a pond, the SP said.

The police recovered a towel, a few lemons, nutmegs and other items used in occultism from the burial spot, the SP said.

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023