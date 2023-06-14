Left Menu

Estonian police investigate crypto hack blamed on North Korea

The service, which says it is headquartered in Tallinn, promises users a higher level of security than typical cryptocurrency exchanges, which have been hit by catastrophic hacks in the past.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 20:14 IST
Estonian police investigate crypto hack blamed on North Korea

Estonian authorities are investigating the theft of cryptocurrency from users of the country's Atomic Wallet service, a police spokesperson said Wednesday.

More than $100 million in digital assets were stolen from thousands of users of cryptocurrency service Atomic Wallet by a gang of allegedly North Korean hackers known as "Lazarus," cryptocurrency analytics firm Elliptic said Tuesday. A spokesperson for Estonia's National Criminal Police said in an email that authorities had been investigating the theft since last week but would not be drawn on the details.

Kaarel Kallas said the investigation was still in its early stages "and at the moment we cannot comment on the origins of the attacks." The FBI, which has in the past investigated Lazarus-linked hacks, declined comment.

Atomic Wallet has not returned messages seeking comment. The service, which says it is headquartered in Tallinn, promises users a higher level of security than typical cryptocurrency exchanges, which have been hit by catastrophic hacks in the past. "Atomic is Fully Protected," the service's website says.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

Switzerland
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023