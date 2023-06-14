Left Menu

J&K LG calls upon youth to join fight against drug menace

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-06-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 20:24 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday called upon the youth of the Union Territory to join the campaign against drug addiction and help eradicate the menace from society.

Addressing a camporee of the J&K Bharat Scouts and Guides at the International Youth Hostel in Sonamarg, Sinha said under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, youth are being provided with countless opportunities in various sectors to fulfil their dreams and become responsible citizens.

''Youth power is an infinite source of energy that is always ready to serve, always ready to make a difference, always ready to embark on adventurous pursuits, always ready to innovate, invent and always ready to transform the society for the greater good," he said.

Young scouts and guides through community services and scout movement can assist the panchayat raj institutions (PRIs) and urban local bodies (ULBs) in making Jammu and Kashmir ''drug-free'', he added.

''Our youth, scouts and guides are always aspiring to give birth to new consciousness to the society so that no one is left behind in the journey of development and prosperity,'' he said.

The century-old rich legacy of scouts and guides has become the symbol of discipline, selfless service, social harmony, courage and duty. By following the ideals of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, they are shaping the future of the country, Sinha said.

Youth is the energy that is creating a new path for the development of modern society with ecological and economic sustainability. Industry 4.0 technologies and new tools of artificial intelligence are empowering the younger generation and enabling them to contribute to nation-building, he added.

At the Camporee, the Lt Governor lauded the Scout and Guides for displaying exemplary courage during Covid Pandemic. He also acknowledged their contribution to the smooth conduct of the Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela held last month.

With the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', Scouts and Guides are playing a stellar role during community service and social empowerment in far-flung areas, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

