Left Menu

U'khand exam papers leak: Printing press staffers, middlemen sold papers for Rs 10-15 lakh each, says ED

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2023 21:02 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 21:01 IST
U'khand exam papers leak: Printing press staffers, middlemen sold papers for Rs 10-15 lakh each, says ED
Representtaive image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Employees of a Lucknow located printing press and middlemen allegedly leaked question papers for the exams conducted by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission and sold them to a number of aspirants at a rate of about Rs 10-15 lakh per paper, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Wednesday.

The federal agency said it raided multiple locations in the state on Tuesday as part of a money laundering investigation into this alleged exam paper leaks case.

The agency added that it seized and froze cash and bank deposits worth about Rs 1.14 crore along with various ''incriminating'' documents and property papers after these raids, it said in a statement.

The ED alleged that a company named RMS Techno Solutions (India) Pvt. Ltd, Lucknow was the press where papers of the examinations conducted by UKSSSC were being printed and it had played a ''major role in the leak''.

''The examination papers were sold to a number of candidates at an approximate cost of Rs 10-15 lakh per paper by the middlemen and employees of RMS Techno Solutions (India) Pvt. Ltd,'' it said.

''Huge amount of money was taken by the accused persons from potential candidates in lieu of leaking the papers to them. The accused made/earned properties worth crores of rupees in a short span of time'', it said.

The ED case, filed under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money LAundering Act (PMLA), stems from multiple FIRs filed against the accused by the Uttarakhand Police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

Switzerland
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023