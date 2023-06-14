Slain Assam BJP leader's husband files FIR against CID IG over 'relationship with accused' claim

Slain Assam BJP leader Jonali Nath's husband on Wednesday filed a police complaint against CID Inspector General Devaraj Upadhyaya for claiming that the arrested accused, Hasanur Islam, was in a relationship with the deceased. The body of BJP Goalpara district secretary Jonali Nath was found on National Highway 17 in Salpara area under the jurisdiction of Krishnai police station on Monday morning, following which Islam, who runs a shop in Matia area, was arrested.

Upadhyaya, in a media briefing, claimed Islam admitted during interrogation that he was in a relationship with Nath earlier but got married to another woman a few months ago.

The official said that the BJP leader had confronted him and they had an argument in a car, following which Islam attacked and killed her, dumped her body on the highway and fled in his car. Chandra Kumar Nath lodged the FIR with Matia police station in Goalpara district, stating he had full faith in his wife and he and his family could not accept Upadhyaya's claim.

''We demand an apology from Upadhayay as his statement has damaged the reputation of my dead wife and also my entire family. I also demand a proper and detailed inquiry into the killing as it has also destroyed the lives of my two daughters,'' he said.

Director General of Police G P Singh, who visited Goalpara on Wednesday to review the case, also admitted that the IGP should not have made the statement in public.

Singh said he has asked officials concerned to issue an advisory to Upadhyaya in this regard.

''Spokespersons should be careful about what they say in public. The spokesperson should not reveal to the public all details but should present those in the court. Words that once come out, cannot be taken back. It should be remembered that when the police talk to the media, they are talking to the public,'' Singh said.

Singh said he visited Goalpara to review the probe and has directed the police to submit the charge-sheet within 60 days.

''The woman killed was a prominent person and was involved in politics and microfinance schemes, therefore I have asked the police to investigate all angles and whether more people were involved in her death,'' Singh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)