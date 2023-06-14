Man accused of killing wife, her two brothers in Haryana's Hisar arrested from Gujarat

A man accused of shooting dead his wife and her two brothers at Krishna Nagar here was arrested from Gujarat's Rajkot on Wednesday, police said.

Earlier on June 11, triple murder accused Rakesh Pandit allegedly shot his wife Suman and her two brothers, Manjeet Singh and Mukesh Kumar, who had come from nearby Dhanana village to intervene in a fight between the couple.

Pandit was absconding since the crime and police had formed several teams to nab him.

Police said a case under the Arms Act and Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered against the accused in Urban Estate Police Station, Hisar.

Pandit will be produced before a court on Thursday, following which he will be taken on police remand, they said.

