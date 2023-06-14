Left Menu

Man accused of killing wife, her two brothers in Haryana's Hisar arrested from Gujarat

PTI | Hisar | Updated: 14-06-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 22:07 IST
Man accused of killing wife, her two brothers in Haryana's Hisar arrested from Gujarat
  • Country:
  • India

A man accused of shooting dead his wife and her two brothers at Krishna Nagar here was arrested from Gujarat's Rajkot on Wednesday, police said.

Earlier on June 11, triple murder accused Rakesh Pandit allegedly shot his wife Suman and her two brothers, Manjeet Singh and Mukesh Kumar, who had come from nearby Dhanana village to intervene in a fight between the couple.

Pandit was absconding since the crime and police had formed several teams to nab him.

Police said a case under the Arms Act and Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered against the accused in Urban Estate Police Station, Hisar.

Pandit will be produced before a court on Thursday, following which he will be taken on police remand, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

Switzerland
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023