EU and Chile to sign MOU on value-added lithium projects

Chile and the European Union will sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) "soon" to develop value-added lithium projects in Chile, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in a joint press conference with Chilean President Gabriel Boric, von der Leyen said the two parties reached an agreement to develop a strategic association to develop lithium and strengthen supply chains.

"We're working to sign an MOU soon," von der Leyen said.

